'Not a good message for millions watching IPL 2020': Netizens disappointed as players skip moment of silence for Dean Jones in KXIP vs RCB

Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones passed away in Mumbai due to a massive heart attack on Thursday. He was 59.

Virender Sehwag confirmed the news on Twitter. He said, "Saddened to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away. Still cannot believe it. Was one of my favourite commentators, he was on air in many of my landmarks. Had really fond memories with him. Will miss him."

Jones died in a Mumbai hotel, IPL broadcasters Star Sports confirmed.

Jones, 59, was in Mumbai with the Star Sports' commentary team for the Indian Premier League.

He played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia and was part of the 1987 World Cup winning team.

However, in the ongoing IPL clash between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore, a moment of silence for the commentator was not observed. This has disappointed the netizens with one user on Twitter saying, "IPL has not shown much grace by not having a minute of silence in memory of Dean Jones whatever be the protocols. Not a good message for millions of kids watching."