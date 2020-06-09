'No Sehwag?': Harbhajan Singh in shock after Wasim Jaffer leaves out opener from his all-time India ODI XI

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer on Tuesday announced his all-time India ODI XI, and the exclusion of legendary opener Virender Sehwag has come as a shocker to Harbhajan Singh, who himself found a place in that list.
Taking to Twitter, Jaffer announced his all-time India ODI XI in which he included the following players:
Sachin Tendulkar
Sourav Ganguly
Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli
Yuvraj Singh
MS Dhoni (Wicket Keeper/Captain)
Kapil Dev
Ravindra Jadeja/Harbhajan Singh
Anil Kumble
Zaheer Khan
Jasprit Bumrah
"P.S: This is entirely my opinion," he wrote.
But Singh, who himself had a spot in the list was shocked at the exclusion of the legendary opener Sehwag.
That made him question Jaffer's decision as he wrote, "No Sehwag???"
With no sports in play, Indian athletes are taking to social media platforms to pass their time in quarantine. While some are engaging with their fans, and athletes in live sessions on Facebook or Instagram, others are releasing their all-time XI's or partaking in hilarious banter over the internet.
Amid the ongoing 'Black Lives Matter' movement, and with many 'woke Indian celebrities' raising their voices against racism in the United States, actor Abhay Deol called out the celebrities for not looking at how it manifests in their 'own backyard'.
Singh was in total support of Deol as the spinner took to Twitter posting a screenshot of Deol's post and wrote, "Agree with you @AbhayDeol #EveryLifeMatters"
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)