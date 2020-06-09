'No Sehwag?': Harbhajan Singh in shock after Wasim Jaffer leaves out opener from his all-time India ODI XI

But Singh, who himself had a spot in the list was shocked at the exclusion of the legendary opener Sehwag.

That made him question Jaffer's decision as he wrote, "No Sehwag???"

With no sports in play, Indian athletes are taking to social media platforms to pass their time in quarantine. While some are engaging with their fans, and athletes in live sessions on Facebook or Instagram, others are releasing their all-time XI's or partaking in hilarious banter over the internet.

Amid the ongoing 'Black Lives Matter' movement, and with many 'woke Indian celebrities' raising their voices against racism in the United States, actor Abhay Deol called out the celebrities for not looking at how it manifests in their 'own backyard'.

Singh was in total support of Deol as the spinner took to Twitter posting a screenshot of Deol's post and wrote, "Agree with you @AbhayDeol #EveryLifeMatters"