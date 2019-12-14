'No rich parents': Did Mandeep Singh take a dig at Yuvraj, Gambhir in deleted tweet?

Cricketer Mandeep Singh faced the ire of his fans when he posted, "No rich parents. No hand outs. No favours. Straight hustle. All day, everyday.”
Some fans thought that it was a dig at former cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir, while some said that the tweet was a stupid insecure statement.
The right handed batsman deleted the tweet after facing the heat from his fans.
Reacting to the backlash from the fans, Mandeep Singh told them to not read much into the quote. “It was just a quote, please don’t read into it too much. My parents weren’t rich yes, but that doesn’t mean I said that rich people don’t hustle,” he wrote on Twitter.
Earlier, Mandeep Singh who has been appointed as the Punjab skipper in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, scored a captain's knock. He smashed a brilliant 122 runs against Rajasthan in their opening game. Singh was also adjudged the Man of the Match for his performance.
The 27-year-old has been a part of 3 IPL teams- Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Banglore and the Kings XI Punjab. In his 97 IPL games, Singh has 1529 runs at an average of 22.16 and a strike rate of 124.71. He has 5 half-centuries to his name. In 2012, he won the 'Rising Star of the Tournament' award and finished as KXIP's highest run-scorer.
Mandeep Singh has also played 3 T20Is for the Indian team.
