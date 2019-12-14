'No rich parents': Did Mandeep Singh take a dig at Yuvraj, Gambhir in deleted tweet?

Cricketer Mandeep Singh faced the ire of his fans when he posted, "No rich parents. No hand outs. No favours. Straight hustle. All day, everyday.”

Some fans thought that it was a dig at former cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir, while some said that the tweet was a stupid insecure statement.

The right handed batsman deleted the tweet after facing the heat from his fans.