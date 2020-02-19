'No plans to drop a format or two for at least three years': Virat Kohli on his future with Indian cricket

Wellington: Ahead of the Test series against New Zealand, India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday said that players who play all three formats will take more breaks from their tight cricketing schedule in future.

Kohli has been playing consistently for Men in Blue in almost every format from the last eight-nine years and is now also holding the responsibilities of a skipper.

"It is not a conversation to hide away from in any manner. I think it has been eight-nine years now that I have been playing almost 300 days in a year with the travelling and all of that with practice sessions and intensity is right up there all the time," Kohli told reporters in a pre-match conference.

He added that since this can take a toll on players, to maintain balance, more breaks will be taken by them in the future.