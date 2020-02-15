No one has a perfect career: Ross Taylor ahead of his 100th Test match against India

Senior New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has learnt to live with his imperfections as he stands on the cusp of a coveted 100th Test of his career.
Only Stephen Fleming, Brendon McCullum and Daniel Vettori has played more Tests than Taylor who will only enter an elite club by playing his 100th Test in the series opener, beginning in Wellington on February 21.
"No one has a perfect career and you fail at some stage especially as a batter. Mistakes and scenarios make you grow as a person," Taylor told reporters on Friday.
Asked what does 100 Tests mean to him, he cheekily replied: "Probably getting older! But no, I think I have been happy with what I have achieved to date.”
"Test cricket and cricket in general as a batter, you go through a lot of ups and downs and that's definitely what I have been through, and as a team as well.
"But Wellington holds a special place in my heart and I am sure having a lot of family and friends there will be something that I will be proud of and look back on at the end of my career with fond memories," said the 35-year-old Taylor.
