'No one can play like Dhoni': Sanju Samson on being compared to Thala

After being called the next MS Dhoni, Rajasthan Royals star batsman Sanju Samson on Tuesday shunned all comparers saying "no one can play and no one should try" to play like Thala.

Samson had played a knock of 85 runs against Kings XI Punjab as Rajasthan Royals chased down a target of 224 with four wickets in hand and three balls to spare.

After his match-winning innings, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had tweeted, "What an absolutely incredible win for @rajasthanroyals! I've known @iamSanjuSamson for a decade & told him when he was 14 that he would one day be the next MS Dhoni. Well, that day is here. After his two amazing innings in this IPL, you know a world-class player has arrived."