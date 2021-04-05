No obstruction for IPL 2021; Maharashtra govt allows teams to practice post 8 pm at Wankhede Stadium

The Maharashtra government on Monday cleared the decks for IPL in COVID-ravaged Mumbai, allowing teams to practice after 8pm and travel to their respective hotels during the night curfew that has been imposed to contain the pandemic. However, there has to be "strict adherence to bio-bubble".

Considering the match timings, teams practicing at the CCI and MCA are scheduled to practice in 2 sessions -- from 4 pm to 6.30 pm and 7.30 pm to 10pm. Mumbai is scheduled to host 10 matches of the IPL at the Wankhede Stadium and nine of them are scheduled to start at 7.30pm.