No IPL, No problem: Navdeep Saini says life is more important than league

Every cricketer and athlete is finding unique ways to tackle challenges imposed due to novel coronavirus. While it is the best time to improve internal aspects of an individual's game, one cannot stay laid back and ignore the physical aspects.

So to balance both, Indian pacer Navdeep Saini has time-travelled into his childhood during this 21-day nationwide lockdown, when life meant cricket and bowling meant gunning down pots with balls in his angan (courtyard).

“Yes we are under lockdown but it’s not like we are in a prison. We are at home spending time with parents, which is rare and we should treat this with positivity,” Saini told Hindustan Times.

If things were normal, Saini would have been busy bowling for RCB at Chinnaswamy Stadium but hopes are fading away for this year's IPL.

“IPL is one of the biggest tournaments, so no doubt it will be disappointing if it doesn’t happen. But the kind of situation we are in, health is more important. Before being cricketers, we are human beings. If we humans survive, only then we can think about cricket in future. So it’s not that big an issue that cricket is not happening,” said Saini.