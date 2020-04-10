No IPL, no problem: How unsung cricketers Sarfaraz Khan and Siddhesh Lad are coping without IPL amid coronavirus lockdown

A few days back Naushad Khan, father and coach of Mumbai Ranji Trophy team and Kings XI Punjab player, Sarfaraz and brother Musheer Khan had posted clips of his two sons practicing on terrace of their home at their native place Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh amid the pandemic dCOVID-19 lockdown.

The video went viral and many praised Naushad for making most of their limited facilities available to them at the terrace of their house in their village and using the forced lockdown break to the fullest.

It is not just Sarfaraz Khan alone but many cricketers who have been doing things in their own way as the Indian Premier League had to be postponed.

The 13th season of IPL was supposed to begin on March 29 before the coronavirus outbreak laid waste to all the sporting events.

For some cricketers like Mumbai’s ‘Crisis Man’ Siddhesh Lad, who was supposed to join Kolkata Knight Riders after spending five years with Mumbai Indians, this break is an opportunity to pursue other hobbies and enjoy a good time with their family, which otherwise they could not as a professional cricketer due to a calendars packed with cricket tours.

Naushad is seen using blankets and bed-sheets of his house to block the ball in absence of nets as Sarfaraz practices pulls, hooks, straight and cover drives, cuts in full force. “We did whatever we could manage. Sarfaraz was playing in Bhopal and everyone was there in Azamgarh. I picked him up from there and drove to our village to spend quality time there as there is big space too to practice,” informs Naushad.

“I am missing IPL,” says Sarfaraz, who had a superb Ranji Trophy season for Mumbai where he scored 928 runs including three hundreds and two half centuries with 301* being highest in just six games.

“I was looking forward to IPL this season as I was confident with the kind of form I displayed this season,” he adds.

Sarfaraz shows maturity in his statement when he says, lockdown is important in these times. “With the kind of situation the world is in, I think lockdown is important to save ourselves. Cricket can wait. We will get another chance if we survive. Meanwhile, I want to use this opportunity to polish my game so I practice most of the time and have a strict time table,” says Sarfaraz.

A regular with Mumbai team, Lad, meanwhile, is cherishing time with family. “As pro cricketers we are out throughout the year. We hardly get any time to spend at home. I am pursuing my hobby that is learning piano which I always wanted to,” says Lad.

As far as cricket is concerned, Lad is helped by his father, Rohit Sharma’s childhood coach, Dinesh Lad. “In Mumbai you hardly get any space to practice, but whatever I can manage I do. My dad, who is also my coach, is helping me.”

Lad feels this was an important season for him considering he was getting a new opportunity playing for Kolkata in IPL this season. “I am lucky to have been a part of Mumbai Indians which of course had legends like Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Harbhajan Singh and more where I got to see how they prepare for game and learn other things. However, this was an important season for me as I had got an opportunity to play for KKR this season, having spent five years in Mumbai Indians,” says Lad.

For the record, Lad was part of MI since 2015 and played just one game, having made his debut last season scoring 15 off 13 balls. When the trading window was open in November 2019, MI traded Lad with KKR.