No IPL in Delhi: Manish Sisodia bans sports events after coronavirus outbreak

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday made it clear that no sporting activity will take place in the national capital, including the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Addressing a press conference, Sisodia said: "We have decided to ban any sports activity where people will gather in huge numbers like the IPL. Social distancing is important to curb the breakout of coronavirus."

In its order, the Delhi government said: "In exercise of the powers conferred by the Delhi Epidemic Diseasees, COVID-19, Regulations, 2020 under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1987, it is hereby directed that sports gathering (including IPL)/conferences/seminars beyond 200 people are prohibited in NCT of Delhi for the purpose of prevention and control of the outbreak of epidemic disease namely COVID-19."