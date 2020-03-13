No IPL in Delhi: Manish Sisodia bans sports events after coronavirus outbreak

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday made it clear that no sporting activity will take place in the national capital, including the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Addressing a press conference, Sisodia said: "We have decided to ban any sports activity where people will gather in huge numbers like the IPL. Social distancing is important to curb the breakout of coronavirus."
In its order, the Delhi government said: "In exercise of the powers conferred by the Delhi Epidemic Diseasees, COVID-19, Regulations, 2020 under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1987, it is hereby directed that sports gathering (including IPL)/conferences/seminars beyond 200 people are prohibited in NCT of Delhi for the purpose of prevention and control of the outbreak of epidemic disease namely COVID-19."
Welcoming the order, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said: "It is the need of the hour and we welcome the decision as you cannot have such mass gatherings at this point in time. You cannot decide who has the virus and it is best to avoid the situation."
Here are all the matches in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium:
Delhi Capitals (Arun Jaitley Stadium)
vs Kings XI Punjab - Monday, March 30
vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Friday, April 10
vs Chennai Super Kings - Monday, April 13
vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Sunday, April 19
vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Sunday, May 3
vs Mumbai Indians - Wednesday, May 6
vs Rajasthan Royals - Wednesday, May 13
Clouds have been hovering over the IPL 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak which has infected 72 people in India so far and has resulted in death of one person in Karnataka.
