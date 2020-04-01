No ICC member asking for rescheduling T20 World Cup

NEW DELHI: No International Cricket Council (ICC) member has asked for a change in the schedule for the Men's T20 World Cup, an ICC source said.

"Nothing has changed since the board meeting release and no member is asking for a date change as of now," the source said. The ICC Board met on March 27 via teleconference to discuss the impact of the pandemic on the sport globally.

ICC on March 17 had said the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2020 will "go ahead as scheduled" despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The ICC T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played between October 18 to November 15 at seven venues across Australia.

"In response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Local Organising Committee is monitoring the situation closely with relevant authorities, and will continue to do so," ICC had said in a statement.