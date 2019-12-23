No Hindi imposition here: Harsha Bhogle reveals why he spoke in Hindi with Ravindra Jadeja

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has been brutally trolled on Twitter for interviewing all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in Hindi after India's win against West Indies on Sunday at the Barabati stadium in Cuttack.
On Sunday, after India's triumphant victory against West Indies, Harsha Bhogle interviewed Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja after the match. While talking to Thakur, Bhogle was seen communicating with the bowler in English, as he turned to the all-rounder Jadeja the commentator switched to Hindi.
But to everyone's surprise Jadeja preferred to answer in English which made the commentator shift to English.
Twitter was quick to pounce on the incident. "You know Jadeja is a legend when Harsha Bhogle asks him a question in Hindi and he answers in English! Then all questions are asked in English but seriously what a player," wrote a user.
Later, Bhogle tweeted that in a post-match presentation a commentator always speaks in the language the player is most comfortable in. "Okay, since I have been flooded with responses on this.... In a post match presentation, you always go in the language the player is most comfortable in. I've known Jadeja for 10 yrs now and so began in his language. The moment he indicated he was good to go in English, I shifted' tweeted Bhogle.
In the third and the series decider game, Jadeja held his nerves to remain unbeaten on 39 off 31 balls in a high-scoring chase against West Indies in the series decider at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.
