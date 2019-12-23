No Hindi imposition here: Harsha Bhogle reveals why he spoke in Hindi with Ravindra Jadeja

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has been brutally trolled on Twitter for interviewing all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in Hindi after India's win against West Indies on Sunday at the Barabati stadium in Cuttack.

On Sunday, after India's triumphant victory against West Indies, Harsha Bhogle interviewed Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja after the match. While talking to Thakur, Bhogle was seen communicating with the bowler in English, as he turned to the all-rounder Jadeja the commentator switched to Hindi.

But to everyone's surprise Jadeja preferred to answer in English which made the commentator shift to English.

Twitter was quick to pounce on the incident. "You know Jadeja is a legend when Harsha Bhogle asks him a question in Hindi and he answers in English! Then all questions are asked in English but seriously what a player," wrote a user.