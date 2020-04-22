No cricket in India in near future, says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hinted that the cricket will remain off action in India until 'there is risk to human life'.

Ganguly told TOI: "The social reality of Germany and India are different, there will be no cricket in India in the near future.

"There are too many ifs and buts involved. More importantly, I don't believe in sport when there is a risk to human life."

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought all of sporting events to standstill, and so have the gentleman's game.

Like Ganguly, former Indian off spinner Harbhajan Singh, who is a part of CSK in IPL, believes the same.

"When IPL teams travel, there's a huge crowd at the airports, hotels, outside the stadium. How are you going to stop them if you are looking to maintain social distancing? There should be no top-flight cricket till there is a vaccine for Covid-19."