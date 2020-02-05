New Zeland vs India: Skipper all for friendly fists, butterless fingers

Hamilton: India skipper Virat Kohli sets his standards on the field and has made it clear that he expects the same from his teammates when they take field against New Zealand in the first ODI at Hamilton today.

The recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand saw the Indian players putting on a dismal show on the field and the skipper has said that there can be no excuse and the boys need to put in an improved performance.

"We definitely have recognized it as something that, if you look at the average age of this team, it's 27 max. So we should be fielding way better than what we have. I think the standards of fielding overall were not that good from either side. T20 cricket it can happen because the game is so fast-paced," Kohi said.