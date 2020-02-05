New Zeland vs India: Skipper all for friendly fists, butterless fingers

Hamilton: India skipper Virat Kohli sets his standards on the field and has made it clear that he expects the same from his teammates when they take field against New Zealand in the first ODI at Hamilton today.
The recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand saw the Indian players putting on a dismal show on the field and the skipper has said that there can be no excuse and the boys need to put in an improved performance.
"We definitely have recognized it as something that, if you look at the average age of this team, it's 27 max. So we should be fielding way better than what we have. I think the standards of fielding overall were not that good from either side. T20 cricket it can happen because the game is so fast-paced," Kohi said.
"So once you get into a nervous zone, it's very difficult to get out of it. It's moving so quickly and the ball keeps coming to you.
— IPL right platform —
Furthermore, Kohli said that his team is not looking to strengthen its T20 World Cup preparations in the ODI series against New Zealand as the upcoming IPL is the "right platform" for it.
"We have had five T20s already, it's not that we don't have a lot of T20 cricket. We have IPL as well which is going to be a month and a half of T20 cricket.”
— Injuries and opportunities —
New Zealand's stand-in skipper Tom Latham is banking on fresh faces to turn around the fortunes of his injury-hit side, missing out the services of Kane Williamson.
The Black Caps will be rejuvenated by the inclusion of all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme.
While for India, injured Rohit is replaced by debutants Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)