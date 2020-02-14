New Zealand's Ross Taylor to become first cricketer to play 100 games in all formats

As Ross Taylor is all set to become the first cricketer to play 100 games in all formats of the game, the right-handed New Zealand batsman on Friday said that he did not expect to play another match in the longest format after his first series against South Africa.

Taylor will be playing his 100th Test against India at Wellington, slated to begin from February 21.

"After my first Test series against South Africa, I did not think I would play ever a match in the longest format, probably lucky with the timing. I hope over time there will be a lot of players who represent their side in 100 matches in all formats," Taylor told reporters.

"When I played against England and got a 100 in the first Test. That was the first time when I believed that I belong in the longest format. To get those milestones early on made me believe that I was good enough," he said.