'New Zealand would have been champions by now': Indian fans react to Michael Vaughan's tweet

With rain playing havoc with the World Test Championship final. On Day 5 today, again the start was delayed due to a drizzle. While the social media was abuzz with jokes related to rain and the teams. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan took the opportunity to take another jibe at the Indian team through his tweet. "If this World Test Championship been played up north, they wouldn't have missed a minute's play!! New Zealand would have been champions by now," Vaughan captioned on Twitter.