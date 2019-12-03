New Zealand win MCC Spirit of Cricket, draw with England

Hamilton: The New Zealand cricket team has been bestowed with the Christopher Martin-Jenkins Spirit of Cricket award for its exemplary show of sportsmanship during the epic final of the ICC World Cup at Lord's in July, which it lost under controversial circumstances.

Kane Williamson and his men were robbed off the World Cup title following a controversial overthrow that allowed England to take the final to the super over and eventually claim their maiden crown on boundary count.

Meanwhile, Centuries from Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor ensured New Zealand drew the rain-hit second Test against England in Hamilton on Tuesday, sealing a 1-0 series win.

New Zealand batted the final day needing a substantial innings to avoid defeat and were helped by sloppy England fielding.

Williamson, who had three lives including a howler of a dropped catch by Joe Denly, described it as a "good effort" to end up with a draw.

"A lot of hard work had to go into saving the match when time didn't allow us an opportunity to win it," he said.

However, England captain Joe Root felt the Test was always heading for a draw, saying even if the weather and fielding had gone England's way "we still couldn't have forced a result."

Heavy rain arrived soon after lunch to end play on the fifth day when New Zealand were 241 for two in their second innings, 140 ahead with Taylor on 105 and Williamson on 104.

It ensured the spoils went to New Zealand after their innings victory in the first Test, and improved their record to eight wins, a draw and one loss to South Africa in their past 10 Test series.