New Zealand vs India: Which batsmen will benefit from Rohit Sharma's absence?

Another player who will most probably don the blue jersey for the first time is Prithvi Shaw. He has consistently performed well for India A squad in the warm-up and the unofficial ODIs against New Zealand A. Ever since his return from injury, Shaw has been eyeing a way into the playing XI. With Sharma out of his way, he could very well feature in ODIs as well as Tests.

Mayank Agarwal has seen his career resurrected after performing splendidly against South Africa and emerging as India’s breakthrough player in the series. He will be hoping to emulate the same form against the Kiwis when the two sides meet in Tests. He will compete with Prithvi Shaw for the openers spot in ODIs.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul could play spoilsport for Gill and Shaw after emerging as India’s best player in the T20I series against New Zealand. There is a very good chance that he will be brought back in the Test squad and slotted in the opener’s position owing to his flawless form. If he is selected in the Test squad, it would be Rahul’s first appearance in red-ball cricket ever since he was dropped after last year’s tour of West Indies. His indifferent form led to his ouster from Tests.

2019 was an ode to Rohit Sharma after his scintillating form in ODIs. Sharma’s absence leaves a gigantic hole, but one that could kickstart a new career in Indian cricket.