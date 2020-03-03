INDvsNZ: 'Jab India mein yeh log aayengey, tab dikha doonga,' Kohli's statement doesn't impress critics

India skipper Virat Kohli is always in the news, be it for his swashbuckling batting or his on-field antics.

But this time round he was heard telling his teammates that they will show the Kiwis their place when they tour India.

With New Zealand sitting pretty while chasing India's total on the third morning, the skipper was heard shouting to teammates: "Jab India mein yeh log aayengey, tab dikha doonga (When they will come to India, we will show them)."

The statement rubbed some of the sports buffs on the wrong side.

Incidentally, Kohli also had a fiery exchange with a journalist who asked him to tone down his aggression following India's crushing defeat in the second and final Test at the Hagley Oval.