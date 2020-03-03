INDvsNZ: 'Jab India mein yeh log aayengey, tab dikha doonga,' Kohli's statement doesn't impress critics

India skipper Virat Kohli is always in the news, be it for his swashbuckling batting or his on-field antics.
But this time round he was heard telling his teammates that they will show the Kiwis their place when they tour India.
With New Zealand sitting pretty while chasing India's total on the third morning, the skipper was heard shouting to teammates: "Jab India mein yeh log aayengey, tab dikha doonga (When they will come to India, we will show them)."
The statement rubbed some of the sports buffs on the wrong side.
Incidentally, Kohli also had a fiery exchange with a journalist who asked him to tone down his aggression following India's crushing defeat in the second and final Test at the Hagley Oval.
India lost the Christchurch Test by seven wickets on Monday, thus suffering their first-ever whitewash under Kohli and in the post-match presser, the Indian skipper was asked about his on-field antics during the match which didn't go down too well with the 31-year-old cricketer.
One of the journalists asked Kohli: "Virat, what's your reaction to your behaviour on the field, swearing at (Kane) Williamson when he got out, swearing at the crowd. As an Indian captain, don't you think you should set a better example on the field?"
The Indian skipper got worked up at the question and told the reporter: "I am asking you the answer." "You need to find out exactly what happened and then come up with a better question, I have spoken with the match referee, you cannot come here with half knowledge. Thank you."
This was not the first time that Kohli has lost his cool in a press conference after India’s rout.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)