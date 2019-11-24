New Zealand vs England: Watling waltzs, Poms struggle

Mount Maunganui: England were battling for survival after Mitchell Santner took three cheap wickets following a match-turning double century by BJ Watling in the first Test against New Zealand on Sunday.

After New Zealand declared at 615 for nine on day four in Mount Maunganui, England were 55 for three at stumps, needing a further 207 on the final day if they are to make the Black Caps bat again.

Watling swung the match firmly New Zealand's way with his Test best 205 and a record-breaking partnership with Santner who scored a maiden century and then capped his remarkable day by taking three wickets for six runs. "It's not going to be easy to get seven wickets on that (pitch)," Santner said. "It's nice to get some footies (footmarks) and the cracks are starting to open. It's nice to see some spin now and hopefully get a roll tomorrow."

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler blamed scoreboard pressure for the tourists' predicament after they had held the upper hand when New Zealand were 197 for five before Watling's marathon effort kept them in the field for a tiring 201 overs. "That's a big learning point for us. Just when you think you're getting to the place you need to be, and doing the hard work, there's a lot more hard work to come. NZ played a very patient game with the bat and showed us how to play that patient game of batting on flat wickets and setting your sights high."

Brief Scores: England 353 and 55 for 3 (Denly 7*) trail New Zealand 615 for 9 declared (Watling 205, Santner 126, de Grandhomme 65, Williamson 51) by 207 runs