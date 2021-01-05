New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson breaks two illustrious records in Test against Pakistan

In the ongoing second Test match against Pakistan at the Hagley Oval, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson scripted two illustrious records as he became the fastest Kiwi batsman to register 7,000 runs, and most fifty-plus scores in the longest format of the game.

Williamson surpassed former New Zealand skipper Ross Taylor who previously held the record for fastest to 7,000 runs. Williamson took just 83 games and surpassed former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming and Taylor to become the fastest Kiwi batsman to reach 7000 Test runs.

Taylor, however, has scored the most runs for the Blackcaps in Test.

Fleming scored 7,172 runs for the Black Caps in 111 Test while Taylor has scored 7,379 in 105 games respectively.