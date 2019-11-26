New Zealand Cricket likely to impose a life ban on fan who abused Jofra Archer

After the match, he also tweeted about the incident and said: "A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team, the crowd has been amazing this week except for that one guy, @TheBarmyArmy was good as usual also".

As per a report in ESPN Cricinfo, the man who racially abused Archer, further contacted him on Instagram.

NZC had also released a statement and confirmed that they would be making an official apology to Archer.

"NZC has zero-tolerance towards abusive or offensive language at any of its venues and will refer to any developments in the case to the police," NZC said in an official statement.

New Zealand had defeated England in the first Test by an innings and 65 runs.

Both teams will next take on each other in the second Test, slated to begin from November 29 at Hamilton.