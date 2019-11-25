New Zealand Cricket issues apology to Jofra Archer

Neither the ECB nor New Zealand Cricket (NZC) were aware the incident had taken place until after Archer took to Twitter.

In a statement the ECB said: “The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) supported by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) are conducting an investigation into racial abuse aimed towards England cricketer Jofra Archer during day five of the first Test match in Mount Maunganui. The incident took place after Archer was dismissed and was walking off the field to the pavilion.

“Through the scrutiny of CCTV footage at the Bay Oval, authorities are trying to identify the individual or individuals responsible for the remarks. The investigation is ongoing.

“NZC and ECB ensure that clear guidelines are in place at every venue so that watching a cricket match is safe and enjoyable for everyone.

“Whilst this is a relatively isolated incident there is absolutely no place for anti-social or racist behaviour within the game and it is vitally important that all spectators feel able to come forward to report such behaviour and feel safe in doing so.”

Soon after Archer's tweets went out, the NZC put out a statement reading: “New Zealand Cricket will be contacting, and apologising to English fast bowler Jofra Archer, who was racially abused by a spectator as he left the field at the conclusion of the first Test at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui. Although security providers at the venue were unable to locate the perpetrator, NZC will be examining CCTV footage and making further inquiries tomorrow in an endeavour to identify the man responsible.

“NZC has zero tolerance towards abusive or offensive language at any of its venues and will refer any developments in the case to police. It will contact Mr Archer tomorrow to apologise for the unacceptable experience, and to promise increased vigilance in the matter when the teams next meet in Hamilton.”