New Zealand becomes the first team to qualify for ICC World Test Championship final: Who will be the second side?

Australia's tour of South Africa has been postponed due to the ongoing situation with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Tuesday. As a result of skipping the three-match Test series, Australia's chances of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship final, have taken a setback.

Meanwhile, New Zealand has become the first team to quality for the ICC World Test Championship final, which will be held at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London between June 18-22.

Who will be the second team to qualify and play against New Zealand?

India, England and Australia — all three teams have a chance of making it to the ICC World Test Championship final.

How can India qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final?

India will have to win at least two matches out of the four against England at home and not lose the other two matches of the series. Virat Kohli's side can qualify even with a 2-1 result against England. However, if India lose two matches, they will be knocked out of the competition.

How can England qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final?

England will need to win at least three matches against Virat Kohli's team in India. This is going to be a herculean task for Joe Root and his men as the last touring team to win three Tests in a series in India was West Indies, back in 1983-84.

How can Australia qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final?

With Australia's tour of South Africa postponed, their fortunes now rests completely on the series between India and England. There are two possible scenarios for Tim Paine's side to qualify — If India-England series is drawn, then Australia will go through to the final, and if India loses more than two matches or England doesn't manage to win at least three matches, Australia will be playing against New Zealand at Lord's on June 18.