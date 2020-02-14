'New decade, new RCB': Royal Challengers Bangalore unveil team's new logo

IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore has revealed the team's new logo. That explains the social media blackout where RCB's profile picture was removed and how the team's twitter handle has been teasing their fans with multiple posts.
On February 14, RCB unveiled their new logo on Twitter. "THIS IS IT. The moment you've been waiting for. New Decade, New RCB, New Logo!" the tweet read.
In the short video, you can see a three-second timer set off, setting the scene for a red flag with the logo on it.
Named after a liquor brand Royal Challengers, the team was founded in 2008. RCB plays their home games in the M. Chinnaswamy stadium.
Given the tag 'underachievers', RCB has never won the IPL title but have finished as runner-up on three occassions. The team also holds the record for highest and lowest totals in the IPL with 263 and 49.
Captained by India's skipper, Virat Kohli, the team will once again be a top-contender for the trophy and look forward to dethroning Mumbai Indians, the current champions of the IPL.
Recently, the account removed its display picture and cover picture while the name was changed to just 'Royal Challengers'.
The same was done on their Instagram and Facebook accounts.
The RCB, meanwhile, announced a three-year partnership with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, a part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, popularly known as Muthoot Blue, a diversified conglomerate in the financial services industry on Tuesday.
The partnership of title sponsor for the marquee T20 team includes the heavily valued "jersey front" logo placement, which will be prominent on the playing and training jersey, in stadium integration at home matches, digital and other high visible media platforms, a statement had said.
