'New decade, new RCB': Royal Challengers Bangalore unveil team's new logo

Named after a liquor brand Royal Challengers, the team was founded in 2008. RCB plays their home games in the M. Chinnaswamy stadium.

Given the tag 'underachievers', RCB has never won the IPL title but have finished as runner-up on three occassions. The team also holds the record for highest and lowest totals in the IPL with 263 and 49.

Captained by India's skipper, Virat Kohli, the team will once again be a top-contender for the trophy and look forward to dethroning Mumbai Indians, the current champions of the IPL.

Recently, the account removed its display picture and cover picture while the name was changed to just 'Royal Challengers'.

The same was done on their Instagram and Facebook accounts.