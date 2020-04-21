'New badass in town': Netizens react to Kapil Dev's latest quarantine look

With all barber shops and hairdressing salons closed due to the coronavirus lockdown, India's legendary cricketer Kapil Dev has opted to shave his head in his latest quarantine look.

The legendary all-rounder new look was revealed on Twitter where he was seen posing with a shaved head.

India's first World Cup winning captain was also seen sporting a sunglass and wearing a black blazer as he looked dashing.

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has advised Kapil Dev to keep sporting the shaved head look, saying he loved it.

"Love this look Paaji! Keep it!" Manjrekar said in a tweet with Dev's photo sporting the new look with a grin on his face.