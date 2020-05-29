'Never said India lost to England deliberately in 2019 WC': Ben Stokes rubbishes Pak cricketer Sikander Bakht's claim, calls it "clickbait"

All-rounder Ben Stokes clarified that he never said India lost to England deliberately during the 2019 World Cup.

Strokes' comments come after former Pakistan cricketer Sikander Bakht on Thursday claimed the all-rounder in his book has mentioned that India deliberately lost to England in World Cup last year to knock Pakistan out of the tournament. He also shared an old video of him pointing out the same on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter Stokes clarified Bakht and wrote, "You won't find it cause I have never said it... it's called "twisting of words" or "clickbait"."