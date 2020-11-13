Netizens troll IPL 2020 winner Krunal Pandya for carrying excess valuables

Indian cricketer and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya was intercepted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Thursday evening for alleged duty evasion, as he returned from Dubai. Krunal was part of Mumbai Indians which won the recently concluded Indian Premier League held in the UAE.

"Cricketer Krunal Pandya stopped by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at the Mumbai International Airport over suspicion of being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables, while returning from UAE," DRI sources said, according to ANI.

He had reportedly made purchases of valuables, including gold chains, totalling to a huge amount, which was considered much above the permissible limits as per Indian laws.

According to reports, Pandya landed in the city along with other players and crew members of the squad shortly after 5pm. Pandya had allegedly cleared the green channel when he was stopped by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the apex intelligence organisation of Indian Customs.

He was allegedly carrying two international brand watches without declaration, among other valuables. As per the process, authorities evaluate the cost of the watches through a valuer. The statement of the cricketer was recorded in this regard.

Following the incident, netizens did not hold back from trolling the Mumbai Indians all-rounder.

