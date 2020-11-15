Netizens trend #SachinDebutDay to pay tribute to cricket's Master Blaster

It was on this day in 1989, when a young cricketer Sachin Tendulkar made his debut in international cricket. Little did we know that he would have gone to inspire billions across the globe and set a new dimension in batting altogether.

Tendulkar, 16, made his international debut in a Test match between India and Pakistan that was played at the National Stadium in Karachi. Along with Tendulkar, Salil Ankola also made his Test debut for India.

The right-handed batsman managed just 15 runs in his debut innings before he was castled by Waqar Younis, who was also making his international debut. Tendulkar, however, did not get to bat again in the Test match which ended in a draw.

Paying tribute to the 'Master Blaster', netizens took to Twitter to trend #SachinDebutDay.

Here are some reactions: