Netizens react to PM Modi's 'heartfelt and touching' letter to phenomenon MS Dhoni

India's most successful captain MS Dhoni, on Saturday, August 15, announced his retirement from international cricket.

The former skipper shared a video on his Instagram account and wrote: "Thanks. Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hours, consider me retired."

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined in to pay tribute to the former India skipper, calling him not just a sportsperson but a phenomenon, which was much appreciated by MSD.

"On 15th August, in your trademark unassuming style you shared a short video that was enough to become a long and passionate discussion point for the entire nation," Modi said in a letter addressed to Dhoni.

"130 crore Indians were disappointed but also eternally grateful for all that you have done for Indian cricket in the last decade-and-a-half," he added.

MSD replied with a tweet: "An Artist, soldier and sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone. Thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes."