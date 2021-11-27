Netherlands tour of South Africa called out due to omicron variant of COVID-19

Netherlands tour of South Africa has been called off due to the new variant of COVID-19 emerging in the Rainbow Nation.

A number of countries have placed bans and restrictions on flights from South Africa being imposed by several countries around the world including the United Kingdom (UK), European Union (EU) and the United States of America (USA).

"Cricket South Africa and Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Bond have mutually agreed to defer the three-match ODI series," said CSA in a statement.

"We are disappointed by the unfortunate situation we find ourselves in, but the comfort of all visiting teams must always be paramount," said Pholetsi Moseki, the acting CEO of CSA. "The mental well-being of players is one of CSA’s top priorities, and we respect our visitors’ position and point of view."

Jurgen Delfos, the chair of KNCB said, "It must be made clear that the concerns are strictly over travel issues and how soon the team can get home and have nothing to do with the integrity of the Bio-Secure Environment (BSE) that CSA has successfully hosted. "

“We have been looking forward to this series against the Proteas for some time and are keen on returning to South Africa in the near future.”



The two teams played the first ODI on Friday, which was abandoned due to rain.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 05:04 PM IST