Nepal's Kushal Malla becomes youngest cricketer to score half-century in ODIs

Kushal Malla, a teenager from Nepal has become the youngest batsman to score a half-century in the ODI format of the game.

On his debut, Malla scored 50 runs off 51 balls in a World Cup League 2 match against the United States.

Malla is 15 years and 340 days old, whereas his compatriot Rohit Kumar Paudel was 16 years and 146 days old when he scored 55 in an ODI against United Arab Emirates in 2019.

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar was 16 years and 214 days in 1989 when he smashed a half-century against Pakistan in a Test match.

On the other end, Sachin Tendulkar came out of retirement for one over to face Australia's Ellyse Perry during the innings break of the Bushfire relief fundraiser match between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI.

Ellyse Perry bowled four balls to Tendulkar, and the Master Blaster managed to score a boundary on the first ball of the over.