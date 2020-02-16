'Naya post sundar dost': Captain Kohli shares goofy pic with Mohammed Shami and Prithvi Shaw

New Delhi: As the three-day practice game against New Zealand XI came to an end on Sunday, India skipper Virat Kohli posted a photo with Prithvi Shaw and Mohammed Shami.
The skipper posted the picture on Twitter and came up with a quirky caption: "Naya post, Sundar dost (New post, beautiful friend)". All three are giving goofy expressions in the photo which will surely bring a smile on the faces of their fans.
In the practice game, Kohli did not come out to bat in either innings and gave chances to all other members of the squad.
Shaw managed to score 39 runs in the match after being bowled out for a duck in the first innings.
Meanwhile, Shami took three wickets in his ten overs.
India won the T20I series 5-0 against the Kiwis but had to face a whitewash in the 50-over format.
Meanwhile, skipper Kohli's worries lies with the Indian openers after they failed to fire on the first day of their warm-up game against New Zealand XI. All the three designated openers -- Mayank Agarwal (1), Prithvi Shaw (0) and Shubman Gill (0) -- failed the seam and bounce test, falling cheaply.
Shaw and Gill were undone by the extra bounce while Agarwal failed to counter to seam movement.
Kuggeleijn, who was hitting the deck hard, got one into Shaw's rib-cage leaving the batsman in no position to duck. The eyes were not on the ball with the bat face closed. The awkward hit ballooned up and was taken by Rachin Ravindra at short leg.
Agarwal, who has been in horrible form of late, then edged an away going delivery to keeper Dane Cleaver behind the stumps.
Another classic Test match dismissal was Gill, who was given the no.4 slot in absence of skipper Kohli.
The first Test between India and New Zealand will be played at Wellington from February 21
