National Girl Child Day 2021: Cricket Stars and their adorable daughters

24th January is observed as National Girl Child Day throughout the country. To celebrate the day and acknowledge the importance of girl child, various activities are held in different parts of the country.

Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma recently became parents to a adorable little girl. Whole country showered their wishes on the most loved couple of the country.

Many more Indian Cricketers and Sports icons are proud parents and they never fail to acknowledge their love for their daughters. On National Girl Child Day, here are a few unseen and adorable pictures of cricketing superstars with their beloved daughters.

Suresh Raina with daughter Gracia-