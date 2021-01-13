Nathan Lyon lauds Mohammed Siraj, says pacer has set new standard for calling out racist abuse

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon has heaped praises on Mohammed Siraj, feels the India pacer has set a new standard for calling out racist abuses in cricket matches.

The Indian team on Saturday lodged an official complaint after the crowd at the SCG racially abused pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj over the second and third day of the Sydney Test.

"There is no room for any racial sledges or any abuse in any type. People think they are being funny, but it can affect people in different ways. For me, cricket is the sport for all and there is no room for it at all," Lyon said in a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

"I think it is quite disgusting, to be honest. Yes, I have been on the other end of it copping abuse, whether that is England, New Zealand, South Africa, or wherever it may be. But there is no room for it. As a player you have got to try your best to block it out," he added.