'My turn to give back to people': Shikhar Dhawan to donate Rs 20 lakh towards 'Mission Oxygen'

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan on Friday said he will donate Rs 20 lakh and the money from all post-match individual performance awards that he will receive in IPL 2021 towards "Mission Oxygen", an initiative on the medical fundraising website Ketto aiming to help procure oxygen cylinders for hospitals in India for COVID-19 patients.

Amid the shortage of oxygen in the country, Dhawan said his donation will help fund the requirement of the life-saving gas. "We are in unprecedented times right now, and it is the need of the hour that we do everything possible to help each other out," the left-handed batsman said. "Over the years, I have received incredible love and support from all of you, for which I am eternally grateful. It's now my turn to give to back to the people of the country," he added.

Dhawan also thanked the frontline workers for their "tireless" service. "We are forever in your debt," he said. "I also urge everyone to observe all health protocols - wear a mask, sanitize and maintain social distancing. Please step out when necessary. Together, we will win," he added.