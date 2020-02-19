My mindset is on the bigger picture, says Virat Kohli

Ever since making his international debut in 2008, Virat Kohli has become an integral part of Indian cricket. He has achieved all the records in his 12-year-old career so far and is counted among the modern-day greats.

And now, post the MS Dhoni-era, he has been leading the side in all the three formats and has made sure India remain at the top, be it in Tests, ODIs or T20Is.

However, Kohli, who will turn 32 this year in November, believes the next three years which will see two T20 World Cups and a 50-over World Cup will be "rigorous" for him where he will be playing in all the formats and wants to win the an elusive ICC trophy, something which he has not been able to win as India captain.