'My India isn’t broken, it’s a fully functioning democracy’: Harsha Bhogle firmly shuts down Nazi analogy

For a generation of Indians, Harsha Bhogle is the voice that brought us cricket. Erudite, articulate and reassuring, Bhogle has always been with us dissecting the nuances of cricket. That under that cranium lies a very sharp brain was never in doubt.

And yet Bhogle has never shied away from dissent and wrote an emotional – albeit slightly protracted – piece on CAA-NRC movement.

In his poignant piece, Bhogle writes; “So why are we creating fear? Why are we driving wedges into society? Instead of giving this generation wings to fly, why are we putting a weight on their backs? Why are we obsessed about our neighbours when, as an economic entity, they aren't even in the same book, let alone on the same page as us?. We are shrinking our country by highlighting our differences and young India is telling us it isn't happy.”