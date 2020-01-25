'My first reaction was like no..': Kapil Dev when approached for Ranveer Singh starrer '83'

In the movie '83', Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will portray Dev and the film will hit the theatres on April 10, 2020.

"My first reaction was like no, we didn't want to do that as we felt we were young enough still. The story should be about what happened 50-100 years back but at the end, every one of us, including me, said, yes okay, fine, if they want to make a movie on us, let them go ahead," Dev said during the interaction.

"As a cricketer, I just want to say thank you very much to Kabir and his team. We never thought that they would go to such lengths to research what went behind the scenes during the 1983 World Cup. I have no words to explain my happiness," he added.

The film will also feature R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk, and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue.