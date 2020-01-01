'My firework': Hardik Pandya makes his relationship with Natasa Stankovic Instagram-official with photo

The pair have been spotted together on various occasions having the time of their lives. Pandya has also introduced Stankovic to his family. Recently, on Pandya's birthday, the former Nach Baliye contestant took to social media to wish him, writing a long, sweet message for the cricket sensation.

“To my best friend, the strongest and the most beautiful soul. This year has been a roller coaster ride for you. Many great things happen and some were not that great but definitely have made you stronger. You have been such an inspiration for all of us and I couldn’t be more proud of you for everything you have done for yourself and people around you, for everything you have gone through and still decided to stand tall and get out of it like a winner."

Keep shining, smiling and getting stronger. You are on the right track. Stay focused. I’ll always have your back. Happy bday HP ❤️ God bless you,” wrote Natasa on her Instagram post.