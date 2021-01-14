Mushtaq Ali T20: Kerala's Mohammed Azharuddeen garners praise for 37-ball ton, set to receive reward by KCA

In the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Kerala batsman Mohammed Azharuddeen scored an unbeaten knock of 137 in just 54 deliveries as his side beat Mumbai in their Elite E match at the Wankhede Stadium.

Azharuddeen reached the century mark in just 37 deliveries. In doing so, he became the third-fastest batsman to score a ton in the shortest format of the game. He is only outdone by Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma, both of whom hold a place in the national team.

Azharuddeen's scintillating knock of 137 comprised of 11 sixes and 9 fours in 54 balls. This is the first instance of a Kerala batsman hitting a century in Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.

The Kerala batsman also garnered praise for his knock by the likes of Virender Sehwag, Harsha Bhogle, and many others.

Sehwag, the former India opener, took to Twitter and wrote: "Wah Azharudeen, behtareen! To score like that against Mumbai was some effort. 137* of 54 and finishing the job on hand. Enjoyed this innings."