'Murdered cricket': Babul Supriyo criticises Hanuma Vihari for slow batting, called out for 'being ignorant'

Led by Ajinkya Rahane, Team India put up an inspired show against Australia in the third Test to eke out a draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Monday. It has been tough going for Indian team, with injuries galore, and the an interim captain at the helm. The series stands at 1-1 going into the fourth Test in Brisbane and as many have remarked, Team India can walk away with a lot of pride after today's match.
It was an injury riddled match - from Hanuma Vihari hobbling with a torn hamstring to Ravichandran Ashwin carrying on even after taking a hit on the ribs. While it was Rishabh Pant who first raised hopes of an unlikely win (97 off 118 balls) the role of Ashwin (39 no, 128 balls) and Vihari (23 off 161 balls) was no less impressive.
But even as netizens came out in droves to cheer on the embattled players, BJP MP Babul Supriyo was not very impressed. In no uncertain terms he said that Vihari had "murdered cricket".
"Playing 109 balls to score 7 !That is atrocious to say the least•Hanuma Bihari has not only killed any Chance for India to achieve a historic win but has also murdered Cricket.. not keeping win an option, even if remotely, is criminal. PS: I know that I know nothing abt cricket (sic)," the political leader tweeted.
In a follow-up post he remarked that while the hamstring injury was certainly a problem, "balls that can be hit for a four without taking any risk is not an impossibility".
The perspective has not gone down well with people online. Many were quick to lash out at Supriyo, dubbing him as 'clueless'.
"Nothing wrong in being ignorant but announcing it to the world so blatantly is outrageous," wrote one irate user.
"The last line is the only thing you should have written with respect to this match," remarked another referencing Supriyo's comment about not knowing anything about cricket.
(With inputs from agencies)
