'Murdered cricket': Babul Supriyo criticises Hanuma Vihari for slow batting, called out for 'being ignorant'

Led by Ajinkya Rahane, Team India put up an inspired show against Australia in the third Test to eke out a draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Monday. It has been tough going for Indian team, with injuries galore, and the an interim captain at the helm. The series stands at 1-1 going into the fourth Test in Brisbane and as many have remarked, Team India can walk away with a lot of pride after today's match.

It was an injury riddled match - from Hanuma Vihari hobbling with a torn hamstring to Ravichandran Ashwin carrying on even after taking a hit on the ribs. While it was Rishabh Pant who first raised hopes of an unlikely win (97 off 118 balls) the role of Ashwin (39 no, 128 balls) and Vihari (23 off 161 balls) was no less impressive.