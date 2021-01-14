Muralitharan believes Ashwin can take 800 Test wickets, but Nathan Lyon not 'good enough'

Legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, who boasts of holding the record of most Test wickets in cricket history, feels India's Ravichandran Ashwin is capable of reaching that milestone.

Nathan Lyon, on the other hand, is not 'good enough', said Muralitharan.

Muralitharan's stupendous record of 800 Test wickets remains very much intact with Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619) rounding up the top-three wicket-takers in the longest format.

"Ashwin has a chance because he is a great bowler. Other than that, I don't think any younger bowler coming in will go to 800. Maybe Nathan Lyon is not good enough to reach it. He is close to 400 (396) but he has had to play many, many matches to get there," Muralitharan was quoted as saying in a Michael Vaughan coloumn for the London-based Telegraph.

Ashwin has 377 wickets in 74 Tests at an average of 25.53 while Lyon, among the best Australian spinners of all-time, averages 31.98 in 99 Tests. He is four shy of the 400-wicket mark.

In the ongoing series between India and Australia, Ashwin has taken 12 wickets while Lyon has six.

India and Australia will now lock horns in the fourth and final Test at the Gabba, Brisbane, beginning January 15. The third Test between both these sides had ended as a draw.