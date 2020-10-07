Mumbai vs Hyderabad IPL Match: Upender Singh from Gujarat wins 15 lakhs by playing fantasy cricket on Paytm First Games

With the ongoing IPL matches in UAE, millions of Indians are putting their cricket knowledge to use and playing fantasy cricket on the Paytm First Games app and winning cash prizes and rewards every day. In the recent Mumbai vs Hyderabad match, Upender Singh from Gujarat won a cash reward of Rs 15 lakhs.

Paytm First Games has emerged as India's leading app for playing fantasy sports and has over 80 million registered users. It offers a secure and hassle-free platform for cricket fans to experience the exciting and emerging fantasy sports game that requires the players to do in-depth research and strategize while choosing their teams. Apart from metropolitan cities, the platform witnesses high-engagement from gamers belonging to smaller towns and cities including Ludhiana, Panipat, Kanpur, Meerut, Bhubaneshwar, Bardhaman, and Siliguri.

Talking about his experience, Upender Singh shared, "I have been unemployed for the past few months and was frantically searching for a job. It had become really difficult to survive, however, my life changed after playing fantasy cricket on Paytm First Games app. Besides winning Rs. 15 lakhs, this opportunity has also given me a chance to rebuild my confidence."

Fantasy cricket is one of the most popular games on the platform and is witnessing an overwhelming response from fantasy cricket fans across the country especially during the current IPL season. The app also offers over 50 games from different gaming genres including casual games and esports and registers over 5 million daily active users.

Recently, Paytm First Games has roped in global sporting legend Sachin Tendulkar as the brand ambassador. He would be instrumental in creating awareness about the exciting genre of fantasy sports in the country. Other than Fantasy Cricket, he would help PFG promote and generate excitement around all sports including kabaddi, football, and basketball. The company has set aside Rs 300 crore for investing in growing the market for fantasy sports and other online gaming events during this financial year.