Mumbai vs Delhi: Paytm First Games Fantasy Prediction - Indian T20 League

Delhi's team won the last match of the league and got the entry in the last four. In the last match, S Dhawan and A Rahane scored half-centuries, showed their good form, and gave a good indication for the next match. Mumbai's team lost the last match of the league, but they had already got the entry in the last four. This next match will be a decisive match for both teams, which is why both teams will give their full strength to win.

Details of Mumbai vs Delhi: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions:

The 57th match of the T20 tournament pits Mumbai against Delhi which starts on Thursday, November 5th at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Average score at the venue: 153

Pitch Behaviour: Batting (Best suited for pacers)

Weather Prediction: Clear Sky

Temperature: Around 29 degrees Celcius

Probable XI: Mumbai

K Pollard, R Sharma, Q de Kock, SK Yadav, I Kishan, H Pandya, J Bumrah, K Pandya, T Boult, R Chahar, J Pattinson

Top Picks for Mumbai:

R Sharma, Q de Kock, SK Yadav, I Kishan, J Bumrah, T Boult

Probable XI: Delhi

S Iyer, S Dhawan, A Rahane, M Stoinis, R Pant, S Hetmyer, A Patel, K Rabada, A Nortje, T Deshpande, R Ashwin

Top Picks for Delhi:

S Iyer, S Dhawan, A Rahane, M Stoinis, R Pant, K Rabada

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

WK – Q de Kock

Batsman – S Dhawan, A Rahane, I Kishan, SK Yadav

All Rounder – M Stoinis, K Pollard, H Pandya

Bowler – J Bumrah, T Boult, K Rabada

Best Captain Picks – S Dhawan, Q de Kock

Best Vice-Captain Picks – I Kishan, K Pollard

With the rise of fantasy games, the true winner is always the fan. Our goal is to create a hub for Fantasy Sports fans, which would help users in covering a vast variety of factors and formats required for the matches. This would act as a one-stop – service for fantasy cricket audiences to understand data, statistics, and information for their needs. The data and statistics covered above is for understanding purposes and is the hypothesis of how we believe the game would evolve. This may not be always correct and we recommend user discretion. Certain states in India do not allow online gaming and in the interest of our fans, we suggest having their respective local jurisdictional laws checked before playing fantasy games.