Mumbai vs Chennai: Paytm First Games Fantasy Prediction: Indian Premier League T20

Mumbai Indians hold the record for winning the most Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 titles. The team led by Rohit Sharma has tremendous firepower in terms of both Indian and foreign players. Pandya brothers - Krunal and Hardik - will continue to attract a lot of attention, but the eyes will also be on Suryakumar Yadav, who has done wonders with the bat in the Indian domestic circuit.

Along with Sharma, the MI Paltan has Quinton de Kock, Chris Lynn, Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper-batsman) and the mighty Kieron Pollard, which makes their batting incredible. Mumbai have options for Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Nathan Coulter-Nile in bowling. Spinner Rahul Chahar will be the key bowler for Mumbai on UAE's slow and low pitches.

While Mumbai have a balanced side, they have to be wary of their old habit of getting off to a slow start and also, along with the fact that Sharma will continue to play a lot of responsibility at the top.

The only obstacle that is truly between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the IPL title is Mumbai. The team led by MS Dhoni is one of the most accurately formed teams in the Indian T20 League.

Chennai added only four players - Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran, R Sai Kishore and veteran Indian bowler Piyush Chawla - to the final auction. His team does not go through a lot of changes anyway and there is also no danger of CSK cutting too much.

With the Indian T20 League now being the only tournament to feature Dhoni, there will be additional attraction on the team which will give Mumbai the target to match with their fourth title.

Here some details of MUM vs CHE: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions:

The 1st match of the T20 tournament pits Mumbai against Chennai which starts on Saturday, September 19 at The Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Probable XI: Mumbai

R Sharma, Q de Kock, S Yadav, I Kishan, H Pandya, K Pollard, K Pandya, N Coulter-Nile, T Boult, R Chahar, J Bumrah

Top Picks for Mumbai: R Sharma, Q de Kock, K Pollard, J Bumrah, H Pandya

Probable XI: Chennai

S Watson, P Chawla, A Rayudu, F du Plessis, M. Dhoni, K Jadhav, R Jadeja, D Bravo, S Thakur, D Chahar, I Tahir

Top Picks for Chennai: M. Dhoni, D Bravo, S Watson, R Jadeja, P Chawla

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

WK – MS Dhoni

Batsman – R Sharma, S Watson, Q de Kock

All Rounder – D Bravo, R Jadeja, H Pandya, K Pollard

Bowler – I Tahir, S Thakur, J Bumrah

Best Captain Picks – R Sharma, M. Dhoni

Best Vice Captain Picks – R Jadeja, H Pandya

