Mumbai Indians wish newly hitched Mitchell McClenaghan and wife ‘a very happy married life’

New Zealand pacer, Mitchell McClenaghan tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Georgia England five days ago. The two have been seeing each other for quite some time now and they finally announced their engagement in August, last year. The two had confirmed the news on their respective Instagram handles.

The New Zealander plays for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. The IPL side wished the cricketer on Instagram. They wrote, “Here's wishing @_georgiaengland and @mitch_m81 a very happy married life”.