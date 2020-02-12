Mumbai Indians wish newly hitched Mitchell McClenaghan and wife ‘a very happy married life’

New Zealand pacer, Mitchell McClenaghan tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Georgia England five days ago. The two have been seeing each other for quite some time now and they finally announced their engagement in August, last year. The two had confirmed the news on their respective Instagram handles.
The New Zealander plays for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. The IPL side wished the cricketer on Instagram. They wrote, “Here's wishing @_georgiaengland and @mitch_m81 a very happy married life”.
McClenaghan thanked the club on his Instagram story for wishing him.
Georgia took to her Instagram account to confirm the news of their marriage.
About a week ago, the cricketer shared a photo with Georgia and wrote, “Not long now’.
On 6th January, he took to his Twitter account and thanked everyone for their wishes. He wrote, “Thanks for the pre messages from people who couldn’t come to our special day. But what I realised is, you know you've got the people you love in one room when your phone doesn’t go off once during the day! #mrandmrsmcclenaghan #howgood”.
Georgia has also posted photos of herself from Mitchell’s cricket games. During the 2019 season of the IPL, she had visited India and shared many photos from her t.
On the professional front, McClenaghan has been a vital player in the Mumbai Indians setup. He was very important for the team in the 2015 title-winning season for Mumbai. He has played 56 matches for the club and has taken 71 wickets at an average of 25.39 and an economy rate of 8.49. His attacking style of bowling has earned him plaudits in the league.
For the Kiwis, the 33-year-old has played 48 ODIs and 29 T20Is and has taken 82 and 30 wickets respectively. He was awarded the T20 Player of the Year by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) for his performances during the 2013-14 season.
