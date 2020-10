Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad: Preview, Dream XI - all you need to know

Reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and a confident SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to maintain their winning form when they clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams have four points from four games, but the Rohit Sharma-led MI are ahead in the points table, courtesy a better net run rate.

Both teams are coming after winning their previous games. While MI hammered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), SRH came out victorious in the southern derby against three-times champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s injury gives Mumbai Indians edge over Sunrisers Hyderabad. The team will have to bring in Siddarth Kaul or Basil Thampi to replace their main bowler.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult

SunRisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi

Starting XI Prediction:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult

SunRisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi

Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad Dream XI:

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (vc), Rashid Khan (c), T Natarajan, Jasprit Bumrah, Abdul Samad

(With IANS inputs)