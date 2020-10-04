Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Krunal Pandya sets all-time IPL record after scoring 20 runs off 4 balls

On Sunday, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya set an all-time record in the Indian Premier League as his side took on David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Krunal Pandya's last over carnage helped Rohit Sharma's side score 208/5.

MI's lower middle order of Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Krunal added a combined 61 runs for the fifth and sixth wickets in the last five overs.

Krunal ended the innings with a six, consecutive fours and another six off the last over which started with Siddharth Kaul taking the wicket of Hardik.

In doing so, the 29-year-old created history as he became the first batsman to have a strike rate of 500 in an IPL inning among batsmen who scored a minimum of 10 runs.

In the match, MI captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed caught behind in the very first over of the match off Sandeep Sharma after hitting a six. His opening partner de Kock, who had failed to make a significant impact on a game before Sunday, anchored the innings for the first 10 overs. He put up 42 runs for the second wicket with Suryakumar Yadav before scoring 78 runs for the third with Ishan Kishan.

de Kock was dismissed by Rashid Khan after which Pollard and Hardik went about trying to get MI close to the 200-run mark. Krunal's last over heroics pushed them over that line. However, this remains the lowest first innings total that has been scored this season in Sharjah and the second lowest score at this ground overall.

However, SRH were super close to pulling off the chase, but quick dismissals of key batsmen restricted them to a total of 174 runs for the loss of 7 wickets, thereby losing to Rohit Sharma's side by 34 runs.