Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE: Score, Commentary for the 20th match of Dream11 IPL

Inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals are all set to take on four-time champions Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League's 20th match which will take place in Abu Dhabi at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The Rohit Sharma-led side is in great form and are unlikely to change their lineup, whereas, Robin Uthappa's poor performance has been a concern for Steve Smith's Rajasthan and the skipper might look at Yashasvi Jaiswal to replace the veteran until Ben Stokes, who is currently completing his quarantine period, is available.

Since 2018, Rajasthan has managed to defeat Mumbai on all four occasions. But, this year things could be different. Rajasthan pacers have taken just one wicket in the powerplay overs of IPL 20, fewest among all other teams.

Mumbai, on the other hand, have the best record with the bat (12.92/over) and ball (9.99/over) in the death overs of their IPL 20 stint.